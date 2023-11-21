Orxa Energies, a Bengaluru-based firm, has introduced its electric motorcycle Mantis with a range of 221 km under a single charge, targetting buyers in the performance segment. The electric bike, what the company calls the lightest motorcycle in the segment with a kerb weight of 182 kg, is priced at ₹3.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Mantis is powered by an 8.9 kWh battery pack, which promises a life of 5-8 years. The top speed of an electric motorcycle will be 135 km and will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds. The torque of the vehicle will be 93 Nm.

Mantis comes with a Standard 1.3 kW charger, which will charge 0-80 per cent in 5 hours. It will also offer Blitz 3.3 kW charger, which will be an add-on and it will charge 80 per cent in 2.5 hours. These chargers will come in two types – wall-mounted and hand-held.

Prajwal Sabnis, Co-Founder & CEO said Mantis was the result of the company’s 8 years of R&D. The technology and features on this bike have been derived from its experience in serving the Defence and Aerospace sectors that have stringent certification and other standards.

Over the past several years, Orxa Energies has been producing and supplying high-performance battery packs with a proven record in thermal management, power electronics and control systems to aerospace and Defence sectors.

aspirational segment

“Our vision is to target the equivalent of the mid-segment of the high-end ICE bike segment (more than 200cc bike category). This is an aspirational segment and is growing every year,” Ranjita Ravi., Co-Founder & Director, Orxa Energies told businessline on the eve of the Mantis launch here

The Mantis, which is made of aerospace-grade all-aluminium material, will offer a ground clearance of 180 mm. Under the Electric-BharaMala trip, Mantis covered 13,510 km across India in 54 days.

Bookings commenced on Tuesday and prospective buyers can book the vehicle by paying a sum of ₹10,000.

The deliveries will begin in April 2024 and it will be delivered initially to the customers in Bengaluru, while the launch of the Mantis in other cities will be announced later.

Ravi said the company is roping in partners to set up DC charging stations along the highways, to provide after-sales support and also to handle the end-of-life of the batteries of Mantis. It is planning to set up about 100 charging stations on major highways in the next one year.

It has also forged strategic partnerships with Spare It, Bolt, and Nunam to strengthen the EV ecosystem. Through Nunam’s end-of-life battery buyback services, Orxa customers can enjoy a 40 per cent cost advantage. Bolt’s growing network of fast-charging stations promises to ensure seamless charging experiences for Mantis owners.

(This correspondent was in Bengaluru at the invitation of the company)