‘Our people are fully supportive of continuing work’

Asus TUF Gaming A15 review: Player, performer
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
Bajaj Auto’s Waluj facility in Aurangabad recently reported of 140 Covid-19 infections. The company stated in a press release that two employees, with underlying conditions of hypertension and diabetes, ‘unfortunately succumbed’ to the infection. The company’s Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj, puts the entire issue in context in this interview with BusinessLine. He also reiterates that the Waluj workforce completely understands the situation. Excerpts:
What is the current situation at your Waluj facility?
The plant is operational even today. We have not been producing on some Saturdays for a while now because the demand is simply not there. Though even on Saturdays, export packing and dispatches are still on at the plant.
Are your people at the facility worrying more at this time?
People understand the reality; they know not only what is happening in the Bajaj Auto factory but also in other organisations. They have seen that the spread of the virus is inevitable beyond a point.
Our workmen appreciate that we did not resort to layoffs or cut back on their salaries even when the union offered a voluntary reduction. They know that we have scrupulously put all precautions in place and even distributed homoeopathic remedies free to them, their families and to the community at large. They have also told us that they are fully supportive of continuing work. The point is that people understand these realities, they are reading what is happening elsewhere in the country. People are willing to understand; they have no vested interests.
What would you say to those likewise who say it is important for you to stand in solidarity with the country now up against the Chinese and not talk of business being impacted?
Firstly, we have all expressed our remorse every time a life is lost like this. The point, however, is that if one is sourcing from China, one is not doing this because one loves China but because it makes business sense. Government downwards, everybody is sourcing from China.
Secondly, if I am sourcing ₹1,000-crore worth of China, that is making me competitive and helping me also export, say ₹15,000 crore worth of goods. Exports are almost half of our production and giving me the chance to employ 25,000 of the 50,000 people that are employed in our supply chain. So, are we to make ourselves uncompetitive in the business and sack those people?
Finally, even if the Centre says that we need to move away from sourcing from China, which I certainly do not agree with, it will be done but will take time.
Some States are complaining that the public is not cooperating with masks and social distancing. What do you have to say about this?
Like every other country, you have to strike the correct balance between lives and livelihoods which we did not do in the lockdown period. Today, we are getting the balance right in the unlock period because we understand that the economy needs to move. We should unlock rapidly with the young people who are in the 20-60 age group unless they have any particular medical history.
That is all that should have been done from the beginning: the young and healthy, with masks and social distancing in place, should have always been allowed to work. Unfortunately, we went to the other extreme.
Now we are finding the balance right, but unfortunately even now, some States are continuing to behave erratically which disrupts the industrial supply chains. They tell you that they are doing this for optics so that the media and people know that we are doing something.
I said this previously also: sometimes when execution seems to be very difficult, you need to ask yourself whether your idea is correct in the first place. If your execution is becoming so difficult, maybe your idea itself needs a review.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
Assamese villagers opt for traditional housing for protection against floods
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
Do not rush to exit when delisting offers come up in depressed markets
FPIs pull markets out of gloom
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...