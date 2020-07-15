Over half a million view the RIL’s AGM

A tale of two Boards — to merge or not to merge
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
As many as 5.5 lakh people across 473 cities in 41 countries watched Reliance Industries’ 43rd virtual annual general meeting, making it perhaps the most widely viewed AGM in the world.
Nearly 3.2 lakh people joined the event through JioMeet and about 2.3 lakh over YouTube, while many watched via Facebook and Twitter. However, the number of people who watched the AGM using Facebook and Twitter could not be immediately ascertained. Those who attended included RIL shareholders, employees, analysts, media and employees from partner companies.
“Today’s AGM of RIL has been unprecedented in terms of the sheer interest it has generated. Not just shareholders, but the number of people who watched shows the following the company has. RIL’s ability to attract eyeballs is something that no other company enjoys globally,” Anil Singhvi, founder-director at governance advisory IiAS, said.
RIL has more than 2.6 million shareholders, which is also one of the largest in the country.
