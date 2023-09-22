Hospitality tech platform Oyo added nearly 2,800 corporate clients during the January-July 2023 period, up 12 per cent year-on-year. The company had added 2471 corporate clients in the same period last year.

The report suggests the company recorded a 20 per cent revenue growth from business travel in January-July, against the year-ago period.

Hyderabad has emerged as the leading city, adding 660 corporate clients, followed by Gurgaon with 593 clients, Delhi (343), Bengaluru (315), Mumbai (282), Kolkata (268), and Pune (218), according to OYO’s Business Travel Trends Report 2023.

Many other business hubs, such as Noida, Lucknow, Kochi, Jaipur, Chennai and Coimbatore, have contributed to the growth. Hyderabad has also contributed the most towards revenue growth, followed by Pune, Delhi, Gurugram and Bengaluru.

The growth was led by a strong demand from start-ups, film production houses, travel management companies, small and medium scale enterprises, and traditional business houses and conglomerates, it highlighted.

“OYO’s Business Accelerator division has serviced over 8,929 corporate clients since January 2021. Growth in corporate accounts can be attributed to our focus on partnerships and collaborations. By actively engaging with businesses and travel managers, we have gained valuable insights into the evolving needs of the corporate travel landscape. This approach has empowered the company to design innovative solutions that simplify the booking process, enhance cost savings, and ensure a seamless travel experience for corporate guests,” said Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer-India Business, OYO.