Oyo announces complimentary insurance cover for guests

Budget hotel chain Oyo Hotels and Homes on Monday announced complimentary insurance cover for guests as part of the booking price staying in Oyo properties across India.

The insurance cover has been launched in partnership with ACKO General Insurance, an insurtech company.

It offers Oyo guests insurance coverage up to ₹ 10,00,000 for protection against accidental death, for baggage loss (coverage up to ₹ 10,000), accidental medical expenses (coverage up to ₹ 25,000) for the entire duration of their stay in a particular city, according to the statement issued by the company.

"The unique feature which has never been offered before in the Indian hospitality industry, designed in partnership with ACKO, aims to cater to the unexpected, unplanned and isolated situations, that our guests across 300 plus cities in the country, that choose OYO as their preferred accommodation option, could face," said Gaurav Ajmera, COO, India and South Asia, OYO Hotels and Homes.

The insurance cover will be applicable to bookings made via the OYO App, website, mobile website, direct bookings as well as walk-ins. The offering will be extended to other categories and booking channels in the coming days, the statement added.

"Delivered entirely digitally, from issuance to claim, we expect this to solve key pain points in the hospitality sector," said Varun Dua, CEO and Founder, ACKO General Insurance.