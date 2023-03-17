OYO plans to strengthen its network of hoteliers by giving these hoteliers additional benefits to expand their business and start operating multiple hotels across India.

New Delhi

Global hospitality platform OYO has launched an accelerator program for small first-generation hoteliers in its community.

Hotel owners with more than five running hotels are eligible for this program. OYO plans to strengthen its network of hoteliers by giving these hoteliers additional benefits to expand their business and start operating multiple hotels across India. The company will initially aim to add 30 hoteliers to the accelerator program.

As part of the program, OYO Rooms is encouraging first-generation hoteliers to innovate and enter new markets, expand their customer base, and increase earnings by offering them mentorship, access to technology, dedicated relationship managers, financial support, and access to OYO’s network of over 15,000 corporate accounts and more than 10,000 travel agents across India.

The plan is also aligned with OYO’s focus on increasing its premium hotel footprint in India in 2023. OYO aims to increase the number of premium hotels under its brands such as Townhouse Oak, OYO Townhouse, Collection O, and Capital O.

Key areas

Through this accelerator program, OYO is planning to add more than 200 properties in key business cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai in south India, Delhi, and Noida in the north, Kolkata and Siliguri in the east, and Mumbai in the west.

During the pilot phase of this program, OYO has already onboarded two hoteliers in Hyderabad, and one each in Kolkata and Delhi who are operating more than 50 properties across these three cities.

Speaking on the development, Anuj Tejpal, Chief Merchant Officer, OYO said “We come across many hoteliers whose aspiration for growth and their business acumen far exceeds the capital and resources available to them. OYO had tried to support their growth in the past in whatever manner we could. However, we realised that we will be able to encourage many more such hoteliers if we provide special focus to this initiative and move in a planned and targeted manner to help many more such small entrepreneurs.”