OYO to add over 3,000 employees in India

Hospitality firm OYO on Wednesday said it will add over 3,000 employees across multiple functions in six months to fuel its next phase of growth in India.

The development is aligned with the company’s commitment towards investing ₹1,400 crore by the end of 2019 in India and South Asia business, OYO said in a statement.

This is part of the company’s efforts to further enhance its expansion plans, ensure an increase in continued asset owner success, it added. The employees will be recruited across multiple functions, including business development, operations, service, sales and enterprise partnerships, the statement said.

OYO is currently present across over 300 cities in India. The global operations across over 80 countries and more than 800 cities are driven by over 17,000 out of which more than 9,000 employees are in India, it added.