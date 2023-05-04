OYO on Thursday said it will double the number of properties on offer for the Char Dham Yatra 2023 of Uttarakhand as it witnesses record demand from pilgrims.

At present, the company has 40 hotels in Rishikesh, Haridwar, Srinagar (Uttarakhand), Kedarnath, Joshimath, and Uttarkashi, which will be doubled to 80 hotels.

The Uttarakhand Dham Yatra is a spiritual pilgrimage of four sacred shrines nestled high up in the Himalayas. These shrines include Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, attracting millions of pilgrims every year from across the world.

As per the Uttarakhand government, 1.6 million devotees have already registered for this year's Yatra, and the number is slated to increase in the coming months.

OYO has also witnessed a 206 per cent increase in bookings for the Char Dham Yatra compared to the same period last year.

"With a year-on-year increase of 186 per cent, Srinagar (Uttarakhand) has taken the lead as the most booked destination for the Yatra, followed by Rishikesh and Haridwar. Despite the challenging weather conditions this year, Indians are still exhibiting a strong desire to take the holy pilgrimage for spiritual enrichment," the company stated.

Commenting on the increased bookings, an OYO spokesperson said, "By doubling the number of properties available for the yatra, we want to ensure that pilgrims have access to affordable, comfortable and reliable accommodation throughout their journey."