Paisalo Digital records fresh year-high as SBI signs SLA with the co

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The shares of Paisalo Digital recorded fresh highs on Tuesday after the company announced that the State Bank of India has signed a service level agreement with it for engagement as national business correspondent.
At 10:36 am, Paisalo was trading at ₹899.45 on the BSE, up ₹13.70 or 1.55 per cent, after recording a fresh high of ₹930.50 during the morning trade. It had opened at ₹900 as against the previous close of ₹885.75. It hit an intraday low of ₹895.
On the NSE, it was trading at ₹899, up ₹10.10 or 1.14 per cent. It recorded a fresh 52-week high of ₹932.
The company on Monday announced that SBI had signed a SLA with Paisalo Digital, for engagement as a national corporate business correspondent of the bank to promotes financial inclusion by providing banking services through kiosks.
“Towards this objective of financial inclusion, Paisalo Digital shall extend its services and reach to the vast under serviced segments of the market, specially in semi urban and rural parts of India,” the company said in an official release.
As a national business correspondent for State Bank of India, Paisalo will focus on building greater synergies and a more aggressive roll-out of their fully digital small loan business under SBI-Paisaloo loan co-origination.
Santanu Agarwal, Deputy CEO, Paisalo Digital, said, “Paisalo sees huge opportunity and is well positioned to capitalise on the huge ₹8 lakh crore market of small ticket loans for our 365 million of under-banked and under serviced population. This engagement will besides promoting greater synergies and enabling a faster rollout of our joint digital lending products also help increase Paisalo's fee and service income in future.”s
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...