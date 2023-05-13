Palash Securities reported net profit of ₹1.92 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year ended March 31, 2023 compared with a loss of ₹1.91 lakh in the year-earlier period. Total income rose to ₹2.49 crore in FY23. .

The profit figure for Palash Securities rose to ₹4.26 crore in FY23 from ₹1.86 crore in the previous year. Total income more than doubled to ₹5.22 crore from ₹2.44 crore.

Palash Securities Limited operates as an investment company, offering investments, packaged food items, and professional services.