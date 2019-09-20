Pallavi Shardul Shroff to be independent director on IndiGo board

Pallavi Shardul Shroff, Managing Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, has been appointed as an independent woman director on the board of InterGlobe Aviation Limited that runs IndiGo airlines.

The appointment of women directors on the board was one of the issues which had been raised by Rakesh Gangwal, a co-promoter of the airline in an open fight with Rahul Bhatia, the other co-promoter of the airline.

In a statement, the airline said that Shroff’s “broad and varied representation of public and private corporations and other entities before various national courts, tribunals and legal institutions has earned her national and international acclaim. Shroff is the Head of the Dispute Resolution practice at the Firm, with an extensive knowledge in matters of litigation and arbitration. She is a member of the Competition Law Review Committee, constituted by the Government of India to ensure that the legislation is in tune with the changing business environment.”

The statement by the airline quotes M Damodaran, Chairman of the Board, as saying that her “rich boardroom experience, her deep and extensive knowledge of law, her analytical bent of mind and her problem-solving attitude will considerably strengthen the Board, as it seeks to provide quality leadership to the company.”