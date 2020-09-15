Panasonic India launches 16 new television models

Panasonic India today launched its HX range of televisions, manufactured in India.

The HX series is an addition to the company’s 4K Android portfolio featuring four new models – HX700, HX635, HX625 and HX450. The televisions come in a range of screen sizes from 43-65 inches

The HX625 is a 43-inch model while the HX635 comes in 43-inch and 55-inch variants. The HX700 comes in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variants. The series also features an online exclusive model, the HX450 which comes in 50-inch and 58-inch variants.

For the ‘rurban’ audience

Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head, CSD, CE, Panasonic India, said, “Owing to WFH and safety measures, there has been a significant rise in consumption of rich OTT content as consumers seek for theatre-like experience on their televisions, i.e., entertainment-at-home. With easing of lockdown, metros are witnessing a demand for large screen smart TVs and a huge demand is coming from both rurban (rural + urban) markets, with the rise in first-time buyers. Keeping that in mind, we have introduced our new TV range that addresses the demands of our rurban audience,”

Among the four new models of the HX series, HX700 leads the pack. The television comes with Dolby. It has a Vision AccuView Display feature that provides a wide-angle view for a better cinematic experience. It also comes with a Hexa Chroma Drive function to balance screen saturation.

The Android-enabled television has a built-in Google Assistant The model is available in screen sizes – 43, 55 and 65 inches.

The HX625, HX635 and HX450 models of the series along with an online exclusive model HX450, come with advanced audio technology to boost the surround sound experience.

Apart from the HX series, the company has also launched eight new models ranging from 24 inches to 65 inches. The new models fall under two categories — introductory (H2 series) and smart (HS series).

The H2 series includes the H200(24 inches) and H201(32 inches). The televisions come with Accu View Display. FOr audio, they feature 16w speaker.

The HS range

The HS range includes five models — HS550(32 inches), HS580(32 inches), HS625(32 inches), HS700(32 and 43 inches) and HS450(40 inches) and an online exclusive model. The television feature Hexa Drive for natural colour reproduction. They come with a built-in home theatre to maximize the surround sound.

Panasonic’s entire new range of televisions is available across all authorised brand owned outlets, retail stores and online platforms.

The price of the 43 inch models of HX625, HX635 and HX700 start at ₹42,990. HS450 and HX450 will be available exclusively across Panasonic’s online platforms including Flipkart and Amazon.