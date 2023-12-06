Panattoni, a global industrial real estate developer, has launched its inaugural project in India with its Grade A warehouse park in Delhi, NCR, with an investment of ₹110 crore in the first phase.

Phase 1 of the project covers an expansive 717,000 square feet, with a potential built-up area of 360,000 square feet, said the company. This investment emphasises the company’s commitment to contributing significantly to the country’s industrial growth. Further, the construction is scheduled to commence in March 2024 and is expected to be completed by the end of the fourth quarter of FY25.

Along with its partners, it plans to invest 100 million euros across projects over the next year. The company views India as a critical node for its global business and plans to rapidly expand in the country in the coming years.

Situated along National Highway 352 (formerly known as National Highway 71) in the Delhi-NCR region, it is surrounded by a warehousing cluster and benefits from its proximity to a large congregation of major retailers, 3PL, e-commerce, and industrial occupiers.

Designed to meet diverse industrial requirements, the establishment emphasises eco-friendly methodologies and innovative infrastructure. The park boasts a strong focus on sustainability, incorporating 100 per cent wastewater recycling.

Sandeep Chanda, Managing Director India, Panattoni, said, “Serving as a gateway to India’s dynamic industrial landscape, Panattoni Park NH 71 marks our first bold step into India’s thriving market. We’re excited to introduce Phase 1 of our warehousing establishment.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit