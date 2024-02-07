Parag Milk Foods Ltd (PMFL) has reported a 268.8 per cent increase in profit after tax at ₹34.16 crore in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

The consolidated Q3 FY24 revenue stood at ₹800.84 crore, an 8.8 per cent YoY growth, while gross profit stood at ₹210.75 crore, with a gross profit margin of 26.3 per cent.

EBITDA stood at ₹68.65 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 8.6 per cent.

In the nine-month period ending December 31, 2023, revenue stood at ₹2,348.59 crore, up 12.3 per cent YoY. Gross profit stood at ₹554.54 crore, a gross profit margin of 23.6 per cent. EBITDA stood at ₹178.21 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 7.6 per cent.

Chairman, Devendra Shah, said, “Our consolidated revenues for the quarter have grown by 8.8% yoy; whilst our margins and profitability have witnessed strong improvement. The Gross and EBITDA margins have expanded by 520 basis points and 340 basis points to 26.3 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively”.