Parle Products forays into branded atta segment

Leading biscuits and snacks maker Parle Products has forayed into the packaged atta segment with the launch of ‘Parle G Chakki Atta’.

The company said the distribution of the new product has already begun in the northern and western region.

Since the pandemic outbreak, branded atta segment has gained strong momentum as consumers increasingly are shifting to packaged segment from the unorganised loose segment.

FMCG firms, retailers rejig stock keeping in tune with market shift due to Covid-19

“Parle’s venture into the new category is in the lines of being agile on marketing strategies while also capitalising on hygiene and convenience factors that have become a priority in today’s environment,” the company added.

Parle G Chakki Atta is available in SKUs of 2 kg, 5 kg and 10 kg in the north and west zones, with competitive pricing.

How brands drove salience during the coronavirus pandemic

Changing preferences

Mayank Shah, Sr. Category Head, Parle Products, said, “Branded wheat flour is one of the largest segments in the foods industry and the majority of the demand is currently being met by local mills or neighbourhood chakkis. The urban markets lead in the consumption of packaged atta, making it largely an urban phenomenon. But with the onset of the pandemic, the need for hygienically ground wheat flour and an assurance of trusted brand is driving consumers in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to switch to branded atta.”

“We aim to reach the remotest household in the country to provide hygienically ground atta and help consumers switch to healthy options”.

“Made from specially sourced, select good quality wheat, Parle G Chakki Atta will be a game changer in the market that will add to our consumers’ health in the long run.,” he added.