Passenger car sales decline in November

The passenger vehicle sales during November have again declined on a year-on-year (YoY) after a month of positive sales in October due to the festive season's offers.

For instance, market leader Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) reported sales of 1,43,890 units of passenger vehicles in domestic market in November, down 3 per cent as compared with 1,39,133 units in corresponding month last year.

Sales of mini segment (Alto, S-Presso) declined by 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 26,306 units during the month as against 29,954 units in November last year.

Similarly, sales of utility vehicles (like S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and XL6) declined by a per cent to 23,204 units during the month as compared with 23,512 units in November 2018.

The positive sales came only from the compact segment (like new WagonR, Ignis, Baleno and Swift) which grew by around 8 per cent to 78,013 units during last month as against 72,533 units in November 2018.

'Scorpio' maker Mahindra & Mahindra also reported 10 per cent decline in its sales to 14,637 units during the month as compared with 16,188 units corresponding month last year.

Similarly, 'Nexon' maker Tata Motors reported 39 per cent decline in sales in its passenger cars to 10,400 units in November as against 16,982 units in same month last year.

“After an encouraging festival period, in November, industry declined sharply. In addition, industry is also preparing for the BSVI transition. In line with our strategy to focus on retails, we have further enhanced our network coverage. Our retail sales were more than wholesales by 15 per cent, which has helped us to reduce the network stock by 35 per cent in this fiscal," Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said.

Hyundai reports postive sales in November

He said the company is ready for the transition to BSVI with enhanced models in both petrol and diesel options and have a slew of new product launches in the coming months like Nexon EV, Altroz and Gravitas.

However, country's second largest passenger car maker Hyundai Motor India reported positive sales with 44,600 units in November as against 43,709 units in corresponding month last year.

“Hyundai registered a cumulative growth of 7.2 per cent with 60,500 units in November, on account of improved demand in the domestic and export markets. Despite on-going market challenges, HMIL showcased good performance by Grand i10, Nios, Venue, Creta and Elite i20," Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India said.

The company's compact SUV Venue is also getting traction and is expected to close the year with one-lakh units sales.

New comer MG Motor India has sold 3,239 units of its only vehicle 'Hector' SUV during the month.

In the commercial vehicle segment, both M&M and Tata Motors recorded decline in sales YoY, respectively.