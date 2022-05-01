Passenger vehicle market leaders Maruti, Hyundai report lower April sales

The passenger vehicle (PV) market leaders, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) and Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), continue to suffer in their domestic sales because of the semiconductor shortages and have reported a decline of 10 per cent each in April on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis.

MSIL reported domestic sales of 1,21,995 units in April compared to 1,35,879 units in the corresponding month last year. “The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” MSIL said.

Similarly, HMIL sold 44,001 vehicles last month as against 49,002 units in April 2021. However, its exports continued to grow by 20 per cent y-o-y to 12,200 units in April, a growth of 20 per cent as compared with 10,201 units in April last year.

Premium car maker Honda Cars India reported a decline of 13 per cent YoY in its domestic sales to 7,874 units during last month as compared with 9,072 units in April 2021.

MG Motor India also reported a decline of 22 per cent y-o-y to 2,008 during the month as against 2,565 units in April 2021.

Tata’s good run

However, ‘Punch’ maker Tata Motors is having a good run with its new launches and reported a growth of 66 per cent in its domestic PV sales to 41,587 units as compared with 25,095 units in the corresponding month last year. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) also reported a growth of 57 per cent in its sales to 15,085 units in April as compared with 9,600 units last year.

“Demand continues to peak in the new financial year, as we close the month of April with an overall growth of 57 per cent over wholesales in April 2021. Along with the Crysta, Fortuner and the Legender, the Camry Hybrid too has received very encouraging booking orders,” Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said.

Skoda Auto also reported a multi-fold growth in its sales at 5,152 units because of the low base of 961 units in April 2021.