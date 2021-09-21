PayNearby cash collection crosses ₹350 crore in monthly GTV

PayNearby on Tuesday said its enterprise offering that facilitates ‘cash collection’ as a service has crossed ₹350 crores worth transactions in monthly Gross Transaction Value (GTV).

The company offers cash collection as a service to over 50 clients across sectors such as NBFC, microfinance (MFI), OTTs, food delivery aggregators, cab aggregators, FMCG, and logistics among other digital services. However, a large section of their current portfolio is dominated by NBFCs and MFIs.

“Our retail partners have served as cash disbursal points and are now outlets for secure cash disposal. While our collection process is seamless, it also gives companies deep in-roots to areas that were not serviced earlier,” said Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD and CEO, PayNearby.