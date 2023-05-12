PDS has reported that its standalone net profit stood at ₹39.80 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year ended March 31, 2023 against ₹58.21 crore in the same period in FY22. The company’s total income jumped to ₹231.79 crore in Q4 FY23 from ₹92.81 crore in FY22.

Net profit for FY23 rose to ₹86.42 crore from ₹66.78 crore. Total income surged to ₹53.19 crore from ₹17.76 crore.

PDS Limited is a manufacturing and sourcing platform that caters to retailers and brands. It designs, produces, and markets blazers, school wear, shirts, softs, and footwear products, as well as invests in sustainability, technology, and direct-to-consumer digital brands. It is headquartered in Mumbai, India.