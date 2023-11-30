Peerless Hotels, the hospitality arm of diversified Peerless Group, may largely depend on the inorganic route to expand as it is planning to double the number of existing rooms. It has properties in Kolkata, Durgapur, Mukutmanipur (in West Bengal), Hyderabad and Port Blair with around 450 rooms.

“We are concentrating on consolidation now. During the Covid period, a lot of upgradation, repairment and maintenance of the properties were a bit delayed. Now we are upgrading the guest experience. We are planning to renovate Hyderabad and Durgapur properties,” Peerless Hotels Managing Director, Debasree Roy Sarkar, told businessline.

Sarkar said the company is hoping that the current financial year would be the best ever in its 30-year history in terms of revenue and profit. “We have achieved around 28-30 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue. On the profit front also the hotels are doing well. I believe that this would be the best ever year for our hotels business,” she added.

Acquisition

“We have around 450 rooms right now and we definitely want to increase the number in future,” said Chief Executive Officer Kuldeep Bhartee.

The company indicated that the doubling of rooms could be through acquisitions.

With the hospitality vertical of the group going through a makeover and rebranding, Peerless Inn, Kolkata, is now launched as Peerless Hotel, Kolkata.