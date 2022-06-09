PepsiCo India adds ‘Chatpata Cheese’ variant to Kurkure portfolio

PepsiCo India on Thursday said it is expanding its Kurkure portfolio with the launch of Kurkure Chatpata Cheese variant. The company said this is a permanent addition to its snacks portfolio and is inspired by its globally successful Cheddar Jalapeno flavour.

According to the company, this latest falvour innovation is in response to growing consumer demand for dairy-based flavour in the Indian salty snacks category.

“The new fusion flavour is a unique combination of international cheese and ‘chatpata masala’ magic,” it added.

In a statement, Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure said, “As a brand that always captures the pulse of the nation, Kurkure offers innovative products to suit the evolving tastes of our consumers. With the launch of the all-new Kurkure Chatpata Cheese, we are expanding our portfolio with a differentiated winning flavour proposition. The signature ‘masaledaar’ taste of Kurkure combined with international cheese will bring alive a ‘chatpata’ fusion flavour that will be distinct and memorable.”

Kurkure Chatpata Cheese is available at ₹5, ₹10 and ₹20 across all leading retail and e-commerce platforms in India.

“For this launch, Kurkure will stay true to its unconventional yet relatable portrayal of modern Indian family scenarios in its upcoming TVC, followed by a robust 360-degree surround campaign across multiple platforms and quirky initiatives for its fans,” it added.