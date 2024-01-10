PepsiCo India is strengthening its presence in the ready-to-cook oats segment with the launch of Quaker instant oats range. The company is strategically looking to add new consumers to the brand’s fold, widen distribution as well and expand the brand’s play beyond the breakfast consumption occasion.

The company is offering its Quaker instant oats range with a strong focus on small packs.

Sravani Babu, Associate Director and Category Lead - Quaker, PepsiCo India, told businessline, “ Quaker has been on an innovation journey with the launch of various products such as multi-grain and muesli. Now, we have extended the brand portfolio with the launch of instant oats range. In post-Covid times, Indian consumers are increasingly looking at mindful indulgence opting for grain-based and fibre-based options.”

“With the launch of the new instant oats in three flavours at convenient price-points, we aim to grow brand Quaker’s penetration in India. Also, we believe the move will help the brand tap into a wider number of consumption occasions as consumers are increasingly seeking healthier and tastier options,” she added.

Popular price-points

Leveraging on the popular price-point, Babu pointed out that the new product range will also be made available in a wider number of outlets across modern trade and general trade channels. While the smaller packs are available at ₹17, the larger packs are available at ₹189 for Masala Magic variant and ₹199 for Mixed Berries and Herby Cheese flavours. The range is also available on e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.

Babu added that higher disposable incomes and growing health consciousness is enabling the nascent flavoured oats segment to garner double-digit growth. “E-commerce and quick commerce are also helping increase penetration and adding new cohorts to the oats category,” she added.

The snacks and beverage major said that extensive consumer research was done to finalise the flavour profiles, spanning both sweet and savoury, to cater to the evolving taste palettes of Indian consumers.

The new launch is backed by a 360-degree outreach including a TVC featuring the new brand ambassador duo, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit