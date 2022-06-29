Period care startup Lemme Be raises ₹13.50 cr

Lemme Be, a period care brand, has raised ₹13.5 crore, including ₹11.5 crore in Pre-Series A round and ₹2 crore in debt.

The Pre-Series A funding round was led by Multiply Ventures, Wami Capital, Sattva Family office, Anicut Capital AIF and Grip Investment. The startup, which targets to close the financial year with a turnover of ₹30 crore, raised ₹5 crore seed funding early this year.

The startup will use part of the proceeds to expand its activities to countries such as Dubai, the US and Australia, besides investing in research and new product development.

“We will use the proceeds to strengthen our short term and long-term strategies. We will also use the funds to increase the marketing division and build a larger team to support channels,” Devidutta Dash, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Lemme Be, said.

“Period care as a category in India lacks lustre, research and open conversation and has been unable to create a habit shift for users to more sustainable options,” she said.

She said the startup was constantly engaging with menstruators with an aim to create a safe space for them to express their period journey and curate unique solutions for unique problem statements,” she said.

“Our focus on the Indian market has been seeing good results enabling us to break even at scale in the next 12 months,” Lemme Be Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Vinod Abrol said.

Sanjay Ramakrishnan, Partner at Multiply Ventures at Multiply Ventures﻿, felt that the period space had been ignored for long. “Period care needs to be reimagined. It has to be sustainable, needs to cater to consumers very early in their period journey,” he said.