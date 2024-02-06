Papa Pawsome, a pet care brand, has raised $400,000 in seed funding round led by the Indian Angel Network (IAN).

The fundraise saw participation from owners and investors like Ajay Rajgarhia, KRS Jamwal, Jayant Mehrotra and Rohit Rajput.

The funds will be used in scaling operations, expanding offerings, and development of products, the company said in a release.

Commenting on the fund raise Nishita Agarwal, Co-Founder at Papa Pawsome, said, “This funding will help Papa Pawsome realise its vision to become the platform for pet parents seeking quality and convenient pet care solutions.”

IAN investor, Ajay Rajgarhia said, “Papa Pawsome is a D2C brand that offers natural pet care products which meet the evolving needs of pet parents, and they are building a strong community of Fur Mom and Fur Dad. Nishita and Nikita are both great entrepreneurs and are working towards making Papa Pawsome an household name.”

Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder of Indian Angel Network, said, “We believe in the team’s ability to harness technology and make a significant impact in the pet care space. We are confident that this investment will help Papa Pawsome further its mission and bring about positive change in this landscape.”

