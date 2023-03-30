Pet care brand Wiggles on Thursday announced the acquisition of Capt Zack. It said that its a 100 per cent cash and equity deal but did not reveal commercials . The brand said the acquisition will enable it to grow its presence and strengthen its leadership.

Founded in 2016, Capt Zack is one of India’s earlier D2C entrants in the pet care category.

Anushka Iyer, Founder and CEO ,Wiggles said, “As a brand, the values that Capt Zack operates with are synonymous with Wiggles. We firmly believe this acquisition will provide an impetus to our efforts and accelerate the momentum for new product development and launches, while strengthening distribution. We are elated with a development of this scale and look forward to leading India’s pet care story with quality and science.”

Bolster expansion

Capt Zack is known for its portfolio of chemical-free, natural, safe, and easy-to-use ISO-certified products for cats and dogs spanning hygiene, food, treats, accessories, toys, and beds. Wiggles said this will enable it to expand into new categories.

“Given Capt Zack’s strong presence in the category of grooming essentials, Wiggles will continue to invest in R&D to develop and grow this segment further. The acquisition will accelerate Wiggles’ growth and bolster the brand’s footprint in newer categories and markets,” she added.

Mohit Lalvani, Founder of Capt Zack added,“ Given the substantial growth of pet ownership in the country, we are certain that the future is exciting and filled with innovation. We look forward to working with Anushka and the team as we march towards building India’s first holistic pet care ecosystem.”

Over the last year, Wiggles has experienced over 100 per cent growth across its products and services while serving and caring for 700,000+ pets and animals across India.