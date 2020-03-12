PFC pays ₹1,404.37-crore interim dividend to Centre

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) issued a ₹1,404.37-crore interim dividend to the Centre for FY19-20. PFC is a Schedule-A Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise. The interim dividend RTGS intimation bank advice was presented to RK Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Power and New and Renewable Energy by Rajeev Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of PFC, a company statement said.