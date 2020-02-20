Companies

Piaggio launches Ape’ E-City auto in Vijayawada

Hyderabad | Updated on February 20, 2020 Published on February 20, 2020

Powered by Lithium Ion smart batteries

Our Bureau

Piaggio Vehicles, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, has launched their new electric vehicle, Ape’ E-City in Vijayawada and inaugurated Ape’ Electric Experience Centre showroom.

The Ape’ E-City offers zero emission, nearly no noise and vibration free driving experience making it a next generation last mile mobility solution for urban India. It comes with Li-ion batteries, automatic gear box, superior power and torque, no gear and clutch, doors for safety and a fully digital cluster.

Ape’ E-City is the first 3-wheeler to have smart swappable batteries. The swappable battery concept is being brought in association with Sun mobility, a leader in electric mobility battery technology. Customers can also experience an app enabled eco-system to check battery charge, recharge, locate swap stations etc.

Ape’ E-City comes at an introductory ex showroom price of ₹1.96 lakh (Ex-Vijayawada).

According to Diego Graffi, MD and CEO of Piaggio Vehicles, “Ape’, a brand with a trust of more than 29 lakh happy customer is paving the way for the Indian electric revolution with the Ape’ Electrik range and Ape’ E-City as the 1st offering.”

Piaggio has partnered with various banks and NBFCs for vehicle finance.

