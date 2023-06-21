Construction and speciality chemicals maker Pidilite Industries Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities under two joint ventures, Pidilite Litokol Pvt Ltd (PLPL) and Tenax Pidilite Pvt Ltd (TPPL), in Amod, Gujarat.

Litokol SPA Italy and Tenax SPA Italy have transferred technology to Pidilite as part of the joint venture.

Seen as a milestone development in technology transfer in India’s stone and ceramic solutions industry, this will offer some of the best product solutions for the installation and upkeep of marble and granite stones, the company said in a statement.

These products provide a seamless finish and long-lasting luster and shine to marble and granite.

Litokol’s Starlike range of quartz-based technology epoxy grouts are stain proof, non-absorbent and suitable for both interior and exterior floor and wall applications, even in severe operating conditions.

Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries Limited, said, “Roff, our pioneering brand, is a true game-changer that aims to revolutionize the stone and tile fixing industry in India. The joint ventures with Tenax and Litokol reiterate our commitment to redefine industry standards and delivering world-class solutions.”

“This partnership marks a significant milestone as we stride confidently towards a future of success. We congratulate the teams of Roff, Litokol, and Tenax for their outstanding efforts in making this journey possible,” he added.

Igino Bombana, President, Tenax SPA said, “Our collaboration with Pidilite signifies a momentous leap in the Indian stone solutions industry. By introducing cutting-edge technology, we are revolutionizing the market, enhancing natural stone surfaces, and elevating the aesthetics and durability of consumer spaces.”

Fabio Plazzi, Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer, Litokol, said, “Our partnership brings technology and innovative solutions that offer enhanced durability, aesthetics, and ease of use, raising the bar for tile installations in the Indian market.”

The new manufacturing units are spread over an area of 27000 sq ft for Litokol & 21000 sq ft for Tenax respectively and are fully-automated.

With this technology transfer to the joint ventures, Pidilite will be leveraging its distribution network to market & sell epoxy, urethane grout and certain epoxy adhesives for tile application in case of Pidilite Litokol Private Limited and stone care range products in case of Tenax Pidilite India Private Limited.

