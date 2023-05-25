Drugmaker Piramal Pharma reported a drop in net profit to Rs 50 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs 204 crore in the same period last year.

However, this quarter saw a return to profit, which lifted the share price over nine per cent to Rs 80 per share at noon on the BSE, Thursday.

Nandini Piramal, Chairperson said, “Over the recent years, Q4 has been the strongest quarter for the company in terms of revenue contribution and EBITDA margin. This year as well, we have seen a healthy pickup in our Q4 revenues and EBITDA margin compared to previous three quarters of the financial year.”

However, she added, “Our CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) business, which had a challenging year, witnessed significant pickup in order bookings in Q4. Our Inhalation Anaesthesia portfolio continues to see healthy demand and hence we are expanding our capacities. Our India Consumer Healthcare business is delivering good growth, driven by our power brands.”

The company has had a good track record with US regulatory inspections, she said. “We continue to maintain our quality track record with successful US FDA inspections – zero observations at the Riverview and Digwal facilities, and EIR (establishment inspection report) received for the Lexington and Sellersville facilities. We believe in the potential of our businesses and our main focus over the next few months will be on capturing demand and executing them well, driving productivity through operational excellence and executing critical maintenance and growth capex.”

The company’s revenue from operations grew 2 per cent at Rs 2,164 crore in the fourth quarter under review, and 8 per cent at Rs 7,082 crore for the 12 months ended March 31, 2023. The EBITDA margin for Q4 FY23 and FY23 was 17 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, impacted by lower sales and higher operating expenses, the company said.

The CDMO business witnessed a significant pick-up in Q4 order bookings compared to the previous three quarters. “The orders received during Q4 were a healthy mix of on-patent and generic product development and manufacturing,” the company said. Good demand was also witnessed in CDMO services for niche areas of high potent API, peptide and anti-body drug conjugate.

It’s capacity expansions have gone live at Riverview (US), peptide facility (Turbhe, India) and Ahmedabad PDS. Expansion at its Grangemouth facility was also expected to go live in the second half for this year, the company said, adding that it would strengthen their position in the anti-body drug conjugate segment. Its Complex Hospital Generics (CHG) segment comprising the inhalation anaesthesia portfolio saw strong demand in the US and non-US markets. In the injectable pain management segment, growth in FY23 was impacted by supply constraints at the CMO. Its India Consumer Healthcare segment saw 26 new products and 37 new SKUs being launched in FY23. New products launched since April 2020 contributed to 18 per cent of total ICH sales in FY23, the company said. Its power brands, including Littles, Lacto Calamine, Polycrol, Tetmosol and I-range, grew by 37 per cent annually.