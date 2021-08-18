Pizza Hut ties up with Hindustan Unilever for Kwality Wall’s ice-creams

﻿

QSR chain Pizza Hut said it has tied up with Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) to offer Kwality Wall’s ice-creams and desserts at its restaurants as well as through delivery and takeaway menu.

Pizza Hut said in a statement that it expects to increase its average order value by approximately 10 per cent for orders that have Kwality Wall’s ice-cream & desserts.

“Through this tie-up, Pizza Hut will continue to delight its customers with delectable add-ons and further strengthen its delivery channel, which is a key growth area for the brand,” the statement added.

Such strategic distribution tie-ups with restaurant players have been critical for players in categories such as the packaged food and beverage space to grab additional market share.

Talking about the partnership, Neha, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India said, “We are extremely happy to join hands with a like-minded partner like Hindustan Unilever and look forward to treating consumers to an easy, new experience of pizzas and desserts in the comfort of their homes.”

The QSR chain said a consumer research revealed that almost 21 per cent customers ordered desserts while opting for food delivery and ice cream was regarded as a preferred meal finisher by many especially young millennials.

Maya Ganapathy, General Manager, Kwality Wall’s, India said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Pizza Hut as there is tremendous synergy between our target audience sets.” Pizza Hut currently operates 500 stores in the country.