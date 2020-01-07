PM releases postage stamp to commemorate 100 years of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

Lenovo brings ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop to CES 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a postage stamp to commemorate 100 years of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL) in New Delhi on Monday.
He also unveiled the Hindi version of the biography of Late Laxmanrao Kirloskar, founder of Kirloskar Brothers, titled ‘Yantrikki Yatra – The man who made machines.’
Congratulating Kirloskar Brothers Ltd for their centenary celebrations, Prime Minister said that this sense of taking risks, expanding into new areas, is still the identity of every Indian entrepreneur. India’s entrepreneur is impatient for the development of the country and to expand his capabilities and successes.
“Today, when we are entering a new year, we are entering a new decade, I have no hesitation in saying that this decade will be for Indian entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs of India,” PM added.
PM stated that the true power of the people of the country can come to the fore only when the government stands not as a hindrance to India, Indian and Industries, but as their partner.
“Reform with Intent, Perform with integrity, Transform with intensity has been our approach in the last few years. We have tried for a governance that is professional and process driven. In the last five years, there is an environment in the country to work with integrity and complete transparency. This has given the country the courage to set big goals and achieve them on time” he said.
Modi added that 2018-19, there was a transaction of about ₹9-lakh crore through UPI. In this financial year till December, only about ₹15-lakh crore have been transacted through UPI.
“You can guess how fast the country is adopting digital transactions. The Ujala Scheme has completed 5 years only yesterday. It is a matter of satisfaction for all of us that more than 36 crore LED bulbs have been distributed throughout the country. Similarly success stories of ‘Make in India’ campaign are the strength of our industry. I want success stories from every field of Indian industry,” Prime Minister added.
