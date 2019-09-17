PMLA tribunal quashes attachment of 63 moons assets by ED

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday released the assets of 63 moons from attachment by the Enforcement Directorate, subject to the company filing an indemnity bond within a week.

The order comes soon after the Bombay High Court judgement, which quashed the attachment of 63 moons assets under the MPID Act.

The Tribunal has restrained 63 moons from dealing with the released assets till pendency of the trial of the larger issues in the PMLA court.

“63 moons, based on sound legal advice, is of the opinion that passing this sort of a restraint order and seeking an indemnity bond, particularly when the orders of attachment have been quashed, is beyond the powers of the Tribunal under the PMLA,” the company said in a statement.

63 moons will take appropriate legal recourse against this part of the order , it added.