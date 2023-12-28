The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) on Thursday said that it has granted approval for initiating the bidding process for development of a 325 km natural gas pipeline from Jammu to Srinagar.

The approval was given at the regulator’s 130th Board meeting held on Wednesday.

“This significant project aims to introduce the use of gas and contribute to the sustainable development of the Kashmir Valley. It is a significant move to deliver this environmental fuel in a cost effective manner across the mountaineer region of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Srinagar,” PNGRB said.

The proposed natural gas pipeline from Jammu to Srinagar is a key initiative in the expansion of clean energy infrastructure in the region. As part of the broader effort to promote the use of natural gas, this project complements the ongoing development of the natural gas pipeline from Gurudaspur to Jammu being implemented by GAIL (India), it added.

The pipeline will facilitate the supply of clean and environmentally-friendly natural gas to the picturesque Kashmir valley. This transition to cleaner energy sources aligns with the national commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable development.

The availability of natural gas will stimulate economic activities in the region, providing a cleaner and more efficient energy source for industries, businesses, and households. This, in turn, is expected to contribute to the overall economic development of Jammu and Srinagar.

It is notable that the bidding round for award of license to distribute natural gas in Srinagar valley is currently underway and the bids are expected to be received by mid-January-2024, PNGRB said.