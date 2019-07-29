Porsche launches new compact SUVs - Macan, Macan S

Luxury car maker Porsche, on Monday, launched the latest version of one of its popular models — Macan and Macan S — priced at Rs.70 lakh and Rs.85 lakh respectively.

All those who have been asking of the price point being right, yes you read that & heard that right.

Porsche Macan launches in India at 69.98* lakhs.



RT if you finally believe it.#ChooseThrilling pic.twitter.com/TUtk51dq0j — Porsche India (@Porsche_India) July 29, 2019

The brand’s compact SUV has evolved in terms of comfort and driving dynamics, with two engine versions available.

“The Macan has been one of our most successful series in India and with the new generation combining even more pronounced Porsche DNA, greater performance and comfort, I am confident that the success story is sure to continue," Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India, said here at the launch.

The new range offers the perfect balance of emotions and functionality, he said.

Shetty added that the newly introduced Crest Care Package for the Macan offers complete peace of mind for the vehicle’s upkeep.

What should you look out for in the Macan?

1. Enhanced 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine

2. 252 horsepower (hp)

3. Maximum torque of 370 Nm

4. Accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds (when equipped with the optional Sports Chrono Package)

5. Top speed of 227 kilometre/hour (km/hr)

What makes the Macan S stand out?

1. New V6 engine (This was first introduced in the new generations of Panamera and Cayenne)

2. High-tech power unit produces 354 hp (an increase of 14 hp compared to its predecessor)

3. Torque of 480 Nm

4. Acceleration to 100 km/h in only 5.1 seconds (With the optional Sport Chrono Package)

5. Top speed of 254 km/hr