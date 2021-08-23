Portea Medical names Meena Ganesh as Chairperson

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Portea Medical has elevated chief operating officer Vaibhav Tewari to CEO, while Meena Ganesh will move to the Chairperson role. In her new capacity, Ganesh will be building strategy, M&A, driving advocacy, and relationships with stakeholders whereas, Tewari will be working on company growth, strategy roll-out, building business, and deploying technologies.
The new appointments have been made with an aim to synergize and streamline Portea’s operations in the new normal, and activate the 2023 growth strategy of the organisation. Portea is now all set to move forward with a three-pronged approach: transform current business with digital adoption, rapid geographical expansion, and digital-led business.
Speaking about this, Meena Ganesh, Chairperson, Portea Medical, said, “In the wake of the pandemic, there has been a greater adoption and demand for digital healthcare services. We, therefore, felt the need to strengthen our digital capabilities and expand our footprint and our services’ portfolio. In the last one-and-a-half years, we have worked with all stakeholders and served people across the country. The situation has not only created a favourable atmosphere for digital healthcare in India but also highlighted the areas where stronger digitisation strategies are required.”
Adding to this, Vaibhav Tewari, CEO, Portea Medical, said, “We have created our strategic vision for 2023 with an aim to take our digital-first healthcare services across India. At the same time, we will use automation and other technologies to enhance the experience of people availing our services as well as our on-ground caregivers.”
The digital healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27 per cent reaching 500 billion by 2024. Homecare is emerging as an important offering in the healthcare ecosystem. Portea Medical has already introduced services such as dialysis and cancer care at home and is now working on expanding its footprint across the country. Portea plans to strengthen its remote monitoring teams and technology, create hybrid offerings that best use technology and an on-ground presence.
Portea has been delivering consistent, high-quality patient care across the country. The company claims to have catered to over 10 lakh patients in their home environment offering an extensive range of services for chronic diseases, elderly care, post-surgery care, diabetes management, chemotherapy at home, and other diseases or injuries requiring long-term care.
