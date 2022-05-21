hamburger

Power Grid net profit up 18% y-o-y in Q4 FY22

BL New Delhi Bureau | May 21 | Updated on: May 21, 2022

The transmission major’s consolidated total income grew 2.3 per cent y-o-y to ₹11,067.94 crore

State-run Power Grid on Saturday reported a 18 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹4,156.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. On a sequential basis, net profit in Q4 FY22 rose by 26 per cent.

The transmission major’s consolidated total income grew 2.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,067.94 crore in Q4 FY22. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, total income was up by 3.2 per cent from ₹10,723.61 crore in Q3 FY22, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Power Grid said its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹2.25 per share for the FY22. This final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend of ₹7 per share (including special dividend of ₹3 per equity share) on January 11 and second interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share paid on March 8 for FY22.

For the entire financial year, Power Grid’s consolidated net profit rose by 39.78 per cent y-o-y to ₹16,824.07 crore in FY22 from ₹12,036.46 crore in FY21. Consolidated total income rose 4.6 per cent to ₹42,697.90 crore against ₹40,823.53 crore during the same review period.

Published on May 21, 2022
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
