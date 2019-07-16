Power Grid to help IIT Roorkee drive energy efficiency within campus

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) has signed an MoU with Power Grid Corporation (POWERGRID) with the aim of achieving energy efficiency and sustainable energy goals within its campus.

Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IITR, said that the MoU seeks to bring together academic and industry/corporate skills for building efficient, reliable and low cost energy systems.

It also aims aims at advancing and implementing related projects in space cooling/heating, lighting, fans, water pumping, power distribution and waste to energy besides carrying out research and development.

"IITR looks forward to working together for improving energy efficiency, which is key to achieving sustainable development. It will also help us collaborate for research in this area,” Chaturvedi said.

Sanjay Garg, Executive Director, POWERGRID, said that IITR is the first academic institution to which it will be providing cost-effective efficiency solutions.

"With this collaboration, we believe that there is going to be a lot of learning for our team members too," Garg added.

Among those present at the MoU signing ceremony in Roorkee last week were Samir Kumar, General Manager, and other senior POWERGRID officials; and top faculty from the IITR including Manoranjan Parida, Z Ahmad, Manish Shrikhande, NP Padhy, B Das, MK Pathak, Ganesh Khumbhar, Pravindra Kumar, and BR Gurjar.