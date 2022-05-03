Power cut hits production at Maithan Alloys’ Vizag plant

Disruption in power supply has hit production at Maithan Alloys Ltd’s Vizag plant. The company said production at the plant , which has been hit by 50 per cent over the last three weeks, will remain affected at least till May 15.

The company, however, said its two plants in West Bengal’s Kalyaneshwari and Byrnihat in Meghalaya are operating at capacity.

The production capacity of the Visakhapatnam unit is 120,000 tonnes per annum and the expected per-day production loss is “equivalent to the percentage of power cut imposed on the Visakhapatnam unit,” company officials said.

Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Impex Metal and Ferro Alloys Ltd, having a manufacturing unit at Bobbili in Andhra Pradesh with a production capacity of 46,900 TPA, is also facing similar disruptions and production loss, they said.

There have been reports of power shortage in various states in the last few weeks.

Peak power shortage rose swiftly last week from a single digit of 5.24 GW on Monday, to touch double digits of 10.77 GW on Thursday, showing the effects of various factors, including low coal stocks at generation plants and heatwave conditions.