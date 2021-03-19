Companies

PowerGrid to acquire JPVL’s 74% stake in Jaypee PowerGrid

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 19, 2021

Inks share purchase agreement to buy out the remaining stake in JV.

Powergrid has signed a share purchase agreement to buy out majority partner Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited’s 74 per cent stake in Jaypee Powergrid Limited-JV, the firm said in a statement on Friday.

Powergrid, until now, owned a 26 per cent stake in JPL-JV. The subsidiary has developed a 214 kilometre long EHV power transmission project to evacuate power from the Karcham-Wangtoo project in Himachal Pradesh. The power transmitted is slated for distribution and consumption in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

