Prabha Narasimhan named CEO and MD of Colgate-Palmolive India

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has named former HUL senior executive Prabha Narasimhan as its new Managing Director and CEO effective September 1. She will succeed Ram Raghavan, who has been elevated to a new role at the parent company.

In a BSE filing, the FMCG company said the Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Board of Directors has, “identified Prabha Narasimhan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited and recommended her name to the Board of Directors for her appointment effective from September 1, 2022. The Board of Directors will consider the aforesaid matters at its forthcoming Board meeting.”

It added that effective April 16, Ram Raghavan, MD and CEO of the company has been promoted to the position of President, Enterprise Oral Care for Colgate Palmolive Company and he will be based out of New York. Colgate Palmolive is the parent company of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.

“Consequently, Mr. Raghavan has informed the Company of his decision to resign from the office of Managing Director and CEO of the Company with effect from April 15, 2022,” the BSE filing added.

In her previous stint, Narasimhan, was serving as the Executive Director, Home Care at HUL and Vice-President, HC, Unilever, South Asia. Her departure from HUL was announced earlier this week.

Under her leadership, the Home Care business of HUL delivered strong performance across South Asia. The FMCG veteran, with a career spanning over two decades, has held various roles in consumer marketing insights, customer development and marketing in multiple geographies and categories at HUL.