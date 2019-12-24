Premier Explosives takes part in Team Astra missile production partner meet

Premier Explosives Limited has informed that it participated in the "Production Partners Interaction" meet arranged by Team Astra missile system at Hyderabad on December 23.

The company's effort in development of solid propellant for the Astra missile has been specifically emphasised by Team Astra at the meeting.

Astra is claimed as one of the best in the Beyond Visible Range, Air to Air class of missiles.

According to experts, if the Astra missile had been deployed during the Balakot strike, the capture of IAF pilot in the Surgical strike could have been averted, the company informed the BSE.

Premier Explosives Limited has been associated with the Astra missile since 2003 in design, development and manufacture of solid propellants as single source of supply. As the development phase is over, induction and commercial scale production is expected to take place soon, the company added .