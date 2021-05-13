Companies

Pricol announces shutdown schedules for its 7 factories across India

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 13, 2021

In view of resurgence of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown of States

Coimbatore-based auto parts maker Pricol Ltd has announced different shutdown schedules for its seven factories across the country.

In view of the widespread resurgence of the Covid-19, various governments have enforced total lockdowns in their respective States. Consequent to that, we inform that during May 2021, there will be disruption in operations due to closure of plants, the company informed the stock exchanges.

Also read: Hyundai to shut its factory for 6 days

In Coimbatore, its plant 1 will be closed during May 24-31, while plant 3 will be shut down between May 25 and 31.

The Plant 2 at Gurugram in Haryana will be closed for four days from May 12-15, while Plant 9 in the same location will not operate between May 12 and 15.

The Pune unit (Plant 5) will be shut down during three days of the month.

The Plant 7 at Rudrapur in Uttarakhand will work only for 3 days per week until May 31. The plant 10 at Sricity in Andhra Pradesh will be closed during May 13-19.

Published on May 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Pricol Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.