Pricol announces shutdown schedules for its 7 factories across India

Coimbatore-based auto parts maker Pricol Ltd has announced different shutdown schedules for its seven factories across the country.

In view of the widespread resurgence of the Covid-19, various governments have enforced total lockdowns in their respective States. Consequent to that, we inform that during May 2021, there will be disruption in operations due to closure of plants, the company informed the stock exchanges.

Also read: Hyundai to shut its factory for 6 days

In Coimbatore, its plant 1 will be closed during May 24-31, while plant 3 will be shut down between May 25 and 31.

The Plant 2 at Gurugram in Haryana will be closed for four days from May 12-15, while Plant 9 in the same location will not operate between May 12 and 15.

The Pune unit (Plant 5) will be shut down during three days of the month.

The Plant 7 at Rudrapur in Uttarakhand will work only for 3 days per week until May 31. The plant 10 at Sricity in Andhra Pradesh will be closed during May 13-19.