Prodapt, the Chennai-based specialised firm in the connectedness industry, is expanding its Panamanian operations through a $7 million investment, leveraging the nearshoring advantage offered by the country. The investment will generate approximately 500 technology jobs in areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and technical support, says a release.

“Prodapt is the first India-headquartered technology services and consulting firm to set up operations in Panama. By leveraging the skilled workforce and conducive business environment in the country, we have scaled its operations several times over the last two years,” said Harsha Kumar, CEO of Prodapt. “We have invested around $5 million in building out the centre and its workforce,” he added.

The company’s operations in Panama began with a six-seater setup and has expanded over the last two years to 200 technology and domain experts who offer critical delivery and troubleshooting services for Prodapt’s strategic customers in the connectedness domain, including some of the largest Communications Service Providers in the Americas. The employee count at Prodapt Panama is expected to exceed 300 this year.

Prodapt works with many major global companies and employs over 6,000 technology and domain experts in over 30 countries.

Prodapt’s success in Panama is specially heartening as it is the first India-based technology services and consulting firm to set up operations in Panama, in 2020, Upender Singh Rawat, Ambassador of India to Panama, said in the release.