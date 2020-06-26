‘Professionally-run’ Ashok Leyland shrugs off feud in Hinduja family

Back to bamboo and safety on stilts
Assamese villagers opt for traditional housing for protection against floods
Ashok Leyland on Friday said that it’s a professionally managed company and was sticking to its business plans. The company’s response came in the wake of reports of property feud in the promoters’ family — the UK-based Hinduja brothers — and its impact on businesses.
“As far as businesses as are concerned, these are managed professionally. We have seven independent directors on our board. It is a family matter, which is being addressed privately by them,” Vipin Sondhi, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said while discussing the company’s performance in FY20.
He said the company was betting big on the new modular truck platform Avtr, which has combined three platforms into one, and it would position its trucks as “value products”.
“Our initial feedback to Avtr was very good. The TCO (total cost of ownership) has many parts. But in the current situation, with the ad blue and other parts coming into play, we believe we have the leading-edge as far as TCO is concerned,” said Sondhi.
Ashok Leyland’s LCV project “Phoenix” was on track and the new launch would happen in the next three months; it was planned for March, but has been delayed because of Covid.
Gopal Mahadevan, Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer, said the company could save about ₹500 crore through the cost-cutting programme implemented by the company during FY20, which was one of the worst years for the commercial vehicle industry.
He indicated the capex would be lower this year as it has already completed most of the projects.
The company reported a net loss of ₹57 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared with a net profit of ₹653 crore in the year-ago period. FY20 has been a challenging year for the industry, which witnessed a decline in volumes (42 per cent). Consequently, Ashok Leyland too saw a reduction in volume.
Revenue stood at ₹3,838 crore (₹8,846 crore in the year-ago quarter). For the full year ended March 31, 2020, the company’s net profit was significantly lower at ₹240 crore when compared ₹1,983 crore in 2018-19. EBITDA for the year was at 6.7 per cent. It reported a revenue of ₹17,467 crore for FY20 as against ₹29,055 crore.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Assamese villagers opt for traditional housing for protection against floods
Covid-19 has meant no tourists or joy rides at the Ridge in Shimla, leaving horse owners in penury
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...