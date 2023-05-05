Proptech firm Zapkey has raised pre-Series A funding led by the DSP Group Family Office and existing investors Gruhas Proptech and the DLF Family Office.

Last year, the company had raised $2 million in seed funding from Gruhas Proptech with participation from the DLF Family Office, Blume Founders Fund, the Alkem Labs Family, Aprameya Radhakrishna (Co-founder, Koo), Srini Sriniwasan (MD, Kotak Investment Advisors) and other individual investors.

The company did not reveal the size of the funding received but said that the fresh funding will be utilized to fuel geographical expansion and strengthen the technology.

Founded by Shubhankar Dongre, Sandeep Reddy & Raja Seetharaman in 2020, Zapkey is a home sale guarantee platform that claims to provide its customers with guaranteed home sales within three months of the listing date. The pricing is driven by proprietary algorithms which track over one crore property registration records.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit