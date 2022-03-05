Industry welcomed the recent initiatives for the Green Hydrogen sector

Industry leaders have urged the government to provide more incentives for boosting domestic manufacturing of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules in the country by extending benefits across the entire value chain, including subcomponents and materials.

The development was part of a session conducted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) — Scaling up of Renewable Energy — on Friday. It focused on solar PV manufacturing, and hydrogen missions as well as the vision outlined by the Prime Minister. It was part of a series being held by the government for better implementation of the Union Budget 2022-23.

The session was moderated by MNRE Secretary Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi and panelists included NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh, Adani Energy vertical MD & CEO Anil Sardana, Suzlon Energy CMD Tulsi Tanti, Ohmium Director Pashupathy Gopalan, among others, MNRE said in a statement on Saturday.

“The industry leaders gave several concrete suggestions which included support for indigenous manufacturing for solar modules which may be extended to the entire value chain, including subcomponents and materials. This would enable growth of ancillary industry, including in the MSME sector,” the ministry added.

Green Hydrogen

On Green Hydrogen, the industry welcomed the recent announcement of banking provisions and ISTS waiver. It was suggested that to further optimise the cost of Green Hydrogen production, a mechanism for Inter-State banking of RE may be considered.

“For Green Hydrogen, it was suggested that the government may consider incentivising both domestic manufacturing of electrolysers through a PLI mechanism and Green hydrogen end use,” MNRE said.

Industry leaders suggested that solar cooking through both electric and thermal routes may be promoted. Start-ups have developed hybrid stoves that can work both on gas and solar power, these may also be explored. Rooftop solar promotion efforts may be intensified, given its huge potential, it added.

Proposals

“Carbon pricing mechanism would be beneficial for emerging technologies. Government may also consider incentivising carbon capture and utilisation. Circular economy principles were also discussed which are being considered in MNRE’s committee on the subject. MNRE would be taking time bound action for implementation of the Budget announcements,” the ministry said.

In the concluding session, moderators of all thematic sessions presented a summary of suggestions and key takeaways to Power and MNRE Minister RK Singh, who instructed all the ministries to follow up on the suggestions quickly in a time bound manner.