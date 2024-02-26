Providence India, an arm of the US-based Providence, has opened a global healthcare engineering, operations and innovation centre here.

Providence, a $26-billion company, operates 51 hospitals, and more than 1,000 physician clinics, and offers senior services in the US, supportive housing and many other health and educational services.

Providence President and Chief Executive Officer Rod Hochman has said that the company would double the workforce to 3,500 from about 1,400 now by the end of 2025.

New facility

The new office facility will serve as a central hub for critical functions, including cloud, cybersecurity, clinical applications and di gital solutions, data and advanced analytics, product development, process automation, digital operations, enterprise services, and emerging technologies like GenAI.

Providence India was set up three years ago by the US-based not-for-profit entity to boost its digital transformation journey through a global capability model.

Domain experts

“In three years, Providence India has become a global health-tech innovation center with about 1,400 highly specialized technology, operations and healthcare domain experts,” he said.

Of the 1,400 employees, over one-third (37 per cent) are women employees.

“Having laid the foundation for rapid AI innovation, we are now excited to see the potential of advanced technology in transforming the way healthcare is delivered and experienced,” he said.

Relating the 160-year-old company’s digital transformation journey over the last eight years, Rod said the company was building cyber security capabilities in order to protect the sensitive data.

Providence is leveraging its global capability model and expanding its scope and strategy to help multiple US health systems unlock value by accelerating digital transformation, using emerging technologies such as Generative AI, predictive analytics, Cloud solutions, and process automation.

“We are partnering with US health systems to accelerate digital transformation and unlock value with AI-enabled products and services,” Murali Krishna, Chief Global Officer and Country Head, Providence India, said.

“We are one of the early US healthcare providers to build and expand our health-tech capabilities here. With our global teams, we also have the advantage of secure global coverage that helps us provide better and faster care to our patients 24x7,” B.J. Moore, Executive Vice- President and Chief Information Officer, Providence said.