Public sector undertaking oil marketing companies (OMCs), including BPCL, HPCL, and IOCL, have announced the release of advertisements for the establishment of new retail outlets across the country.

The last advertisement for setting up retail outlets (petrol pumps) was issued by the PSU OMCs in 2018.

With economic development, the need for energy has increased manifold. As a result, OMCs are expanding their retail outlet network to cater to the rising demand. The expansion will cater to emerging markets including, urban areas, upcoming highways, agricultural pockets, and rural, remote, and far-flung areas. It will also ensure that quality petroleum products are readily available to meet agricultural demand in rural areas and serve the needs of people residing in remote regions.

Further, this expansion will also create employment opportunities. With land becoming scarce and costly, landowners can use their land for the dealership of OMCs.

For ease of doing business, the OMCs have introduced user-friendly online applications and simplified application forms. Applicants for SC/ ST allocation can apply without land, initially, but are expected to offer land when called for. The selection process will involve a computerised draw of lots or bid opening, conducted by an independent agency, to enhance transparency. All retail outlets will be developed using the latest technology, including automation.