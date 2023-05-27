Power trading solution provider PTC India Ltd on Saturday posted a 17.67 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at ₹129.34 crore during the March quarter, dragged by higher expenses.

Its net profit was ₹157.11 crore during the January March quarter of FY22, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income, however, rose to ₹3,643.02 crore from ₹3,107.04 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses too grew to ₹3,471.95 crore as against ₹2,890.57 crore a year ago.