Sports brand Puma India, has roped Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy, country’s promising cricketers and batters. This is in line with the brand’s commitment to nurturing young talent and solidifying the sports brand’s connect with youth culture in the country.

Riyan Parag, a 22-year-old right-hand batsman from Guwahati, is the highest run-getter among uncapped players in the recent cricket league and was part of the victorious Indian Under-19 team at the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Likewise, Nitish Kumar Reddy, a 21-year-old all-rounder from Andhra Pradesh, has been making headlines for earning the Emerging Player title in the recent cricket league.

The two brand ambassadors will promote Puma’s footwear, apparel, athleisure, and accessories through various events and initiatives.

The company’a roster of brand ambassadors include Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harmanpreet Kaur, MC Mary Kom, to Avani Lakhera and Gen Z sensations in Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.